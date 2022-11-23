



Informal get together for any interested RISC OS developers on Saturday night Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:06, 23/11/2022 | News







So several developers have been trying to create something for the RISC OS community and you are invited. Would you like to get together with other RISC OS developers on an informal basis online?



There is a first informal get together planned for this saturday night at 7:30pm UK time, and see how it goes. There is no set agenda, it is just a chance to meet and chat with other RISC OS enthusiasts.



You do not need to have any level of knowledge or skill, it is for anyone in the RISC OS Community who is interested - just lots of friendly people interested in talking to other RISC OS enthusiasts. People who like coding for fun and would like more support and online guidance, meetups for both pro developers and beginners alike, including those in between.



More details are on



One of the positive things to come out of lockdown is that it has become much easier to organise things online for groups which are spread out (like the RISC OS Community). Clubs, event, and show organizers have flexed to meet the needs of their supporters with events online and shown how well it can work to bring people together.So several developers have been trying to create something for the RISC OS community and you are invited. Would you like to get together with other RISC OS developers on an informal basis online?There is a first informal get together planned for this saturday night at 7:30pm UK time, and see how it goes. There is no set agenda, it is just a chance to meet and chat with other RISC OS enthusiasts.You do not need to have any level of knowledge or skill, it is for anyone in the RISC OS Community who is interested - just lots of friendly people interested in talking to other RISC OS enthusiasts. People who like coding for fun and would like more support and online guidance, meetups for both pro developers and beginners alike, including those in between.More details are on ROOL forums and we will post more details are they appear. Log in to comment on this article

