RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Michael Grunditz

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:40, 1/12/2022 |
 
Over December, we will be sharing a view of our RISC OS screens as a sort of Advent Calendar. First off, we peer over Michael Grundit's shoulder to see what is happening....
 

 
This is my only active RISC OS machine atm. Pinebook Pro. I have to say that it is the best machine I used.. Very quick cpu and okish disc speed with the emmc.
 
I also have my old disc from ARMX6 connected with usb, not in photo. It is a 512GB disc partitioned with PartMan.
 
As for projects ... the Pinebook Pro is a project. I also have some not visible / difficult to show.
 
The most exciting project for me right now is bringing up Genode on a 64bit only cpu and run arm32 emulation on it.
 
We have just moved and right now I can't find the dev board!
 
Anyway snow outside and soon Advent...
 
It is not too late, if you would like to send in a picture of your RISC OS screen (maybe even with some as yet unreleased software to tease us). Full details are here
 
