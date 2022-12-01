RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Michael Grunditz

This is my only active RISC OS machine atm. Pinebook Pro. I have to say that it is the best machine I used.. Very quick cpu and okish disc speed with the emmc.
I also have my old disc from ARMX6 connected with usb, not in photo. It is a 512GB disc partitioned with PartMan.
As for projects ... the Pinebook Pro is a project. I also have some not visible / difficult to show.
The most exciting project for me right now is bringing up Genode on a 64bit only cpu and run arm32 emulation on it.
We have just moved and right now I can't find the dev board!
Anyway snow outside and soon Advent...
