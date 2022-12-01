



RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Michael Grunditz Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:40, 1/12/2022 | MyComputerSetup











This is my only active RISC OS machine atm. Pinebook Pro. I have to say that it is the best machine I used.. Very quick cpu and okish disc speed with the emmc.



I also have my old disc from ARMX6 connected with usb, not in photo. It is a 512GB disc partitioned with PartMan.



As for projects ... the Pinebook Pro is a project. I also have some not visible / difficult to show.



The most exciting project for me right now is bringing up Genode on a 64bit only cpu and run arm32 emulation on it.



We have just moved and right now I can't find the dev board!



Anyway snow outside and soon Advent...



Over December, we will be sharing a view of our RISC OS screens as a sort of Advent Calendar. First off, we peer over Michael Grunditz's shoulder to see what is happening....



