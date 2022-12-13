



RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Detlef Froehlich Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:50, 13/12/2022











Except for the already opened Toolbar application starter in the top right and Paint loaded for the screenshot, this is the state after booting.



I've tried to change the wallpaper picture, but I couldn't find a picture that blends as nicely with the icon text background colour.



Anecdotes:



The RAM disc icon is a companion for probably more than 20 years. It debuted on a A3010 with RISC OS 3.19, moved to a Risc PC and has now arrived on the Raspberry Pi 3B with RISC OS 5.28. If I remember correctly, it is 16 colours. I found the icon in an "icon collection" and edited it slightly.



I like the InterGIF application, but i don't like the main window opening at startup. I couldn't find an option to stop this, so I wrote a little application that just closes the InterGIF main window once on startup and quits itself afterwards.



Sunfish and Avalanche offer access to my other computer running Linux Mint and a modern Internet browser.



Over December, we will be sharing a view of our RISC OS screens as a sort of Advent Calendar. Next, we see what Detlef Froehlich is up to....



Raik Fischer Message #125375, posted by Raik at 13:36, 13/12/2022 Member

Posts: 5 "I've tried to change the wallpaper picture, but I couldn't find a picture that blends as nicely with the icon text background colour."



I'm not sure if I understand your right...

The "icon text background colour" you can remove with something like ...

WimpVisualFlags -TexturedMenus -UseAlternateMenuBg -3DWindowBorders -Fully3DIconBar -RemoveIconBoxes -NoIconBoxesInTransWindows -WOC &0 -WBFC &FFFFFF -WBOC &777777 -MBFC &FFFFFF -MBOC &999999

...

Part of my Choices:Boot.PreDesk.Themesetup.



[Edited by Raik at 13:38, 13/12/2022] [ Log in to reply ]

