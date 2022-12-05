log in | register | forums
RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Raik Fischer (Titanium)
 

RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Raik Fischer (Titanium)

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:09, 5/12/2022
 
Over December, we will be sharing a view of our RISC OS screens as a sort of Advent Calendar. Raik Fischer has very kindly sent us 2 screenshots. In this first instalment we see his Titanium,
 

 
Is my main Computer. I use it for all the computer things in private. Most in RISC OS any times in Linux.
 
Single or doublehead...
 
The Ti is full with discspace but is never enough for video editing ;-)
 
Examples are Impression Publisher (The German Photodesk manual... I will send soon to Andrew), TechWriter for normal text documents, ProCAD for small drawings or a bit a "just for fun developing".
 
An excample video editing you find here...
 
It is not too late, if you would like to send in a picture of your RISC OS screen (maybe even with some as yet unreleased software to tease us). Full details are here
 
