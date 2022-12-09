log in
Article archives
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Andrew McCarthy
RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Andrew McCarthy
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 07:27, 9/12/2022 |
MyComputerSetup
Over December, we will be sharing a view of our RISC OS screens as a sort of Advent Calendar. This time up it is Andrew McCarthy. The backdrop is on of Dave Thomas' incredible art
pieces
.
"Anyone fancies a RISC OS Python for Christmas?"
It is not too late, if you would like to send in a picture of your RISC OS screen (maybe even with some as yet unreleased software to tease us). Full details are
here
Log in to comment on this article
