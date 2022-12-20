RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Gerph





The screenshot is from my macBook, running a few applications which are part of my working environment. There's SublimeText, the text editor I use, in the background of the image. Obscured by windows you can just about make out the top pane showing some small snippets from the notes for the 42nd release of RISC OS Pyromaniac, which I created an hour before this was taken. Below that is part of the source to the system variable handling of the PyromaniacGit module. On the left, you can see the names of some of the source files for the RISC OS modules, including the PyromaniacGit module.



On the right, at the top of the window stack, is the RISC OS Pyromaniac window which has just booted into the new release and has some commands shown. The system only claims 3MB of memory, but that's really pretty irrelevant as it's just a figure we can change in the configuration. The first command I've run clones a git repository (`git clone https://github.com/philpem/LineEditor`) from the Internet, then we list the files that have been checked out (`ex`), and finally show a few entries from the git history (`git log -n 3`). As you can see, the files have been checked out from the repository, and have the correct filetypes. And the git tool can list the history, together with colour.



On the of the screenshot, there's a file explorer window which is showing the contents of the directory that we just cloned. The file explorer is an interface provided by the UI for RISC OS Pyromaniac to examine the system. The explorer follows RISC OS style of Filer relatively closely, and has a context menu similar to that of the Filer. That menu is shown, together with some of the actions that can be performed by RISC OS Pyromaniac on the underlying OS. Viewing the files as text is simple, and just below the explorer window, we can see one of the files being viewed. Files can also be viewed as a hex dump, and from there can be disassembled if required.



The task bar at the bottom of the screen shows the burning cog logo for RISC OS Pyromaniac, and the top menu bar shows the various tools that you can apply to the system. Modules, Dynamic Areas and AMBs can be displayed as hex dumps or disassemblies, various live system information can be shown through the View menu, and parts of the system can have debugging enabled whilst they're running.



The Git repository shown is LineEditor, and you can also see that there is a `/robuild/yml` file present in the directory. That file describes how the project is built on the RISC OS Build service, which provides simple testing for the module on every commit.



The different dumping formats, and explorer we added in the past few months. The PyromaniacGit module was created in July 2020, but hadn't been touched since then until I dusted it off last week. It's now gained tests and is merged into the released version. RISC OS Pyromaniac 7.42 will appear on shell.riscos.online and build.riscos.online at some point in December.



It is not too late, if you would like to send in a picture of your RISC OS screen (maybe even with some as yet unreleased software to tease us).



