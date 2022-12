December 2022 News Summary Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:44, 30/12/2022 | News







Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?PrivateEye 3.20 is now available on PackMan - release notes here New release of Fireworks Pro 2.32.1 (free to all users of 2.30+). Updates holidays for 2023 and fixes some bugs.port of Lighttpd 1.4.59 on PackManRISC OS Developments has new releases of TCP/IP stack, Iris and Pinboard 2Some interesting fireside informal conversations for developers on Zoom. December 2022 News Summary nytrex (16:41 30/12/2022)

nytrex at 16:41, 30/12/2022

Posts: 75 Another item to add to your list:



According to the RISC OS Open Bounties page (https://www.riscosopen.org/content/documents/bounties), the 'Update and debug USB stack (Step 2 of 2)' has been partially claimed. Not entirely sure how much of the bounty will be delivered because of this, but as progress is always a good thing it should be congratulated. [ Log in to reply ]