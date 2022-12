RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Raik Fischer (creative room) Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:08, 27/12/2022 | MyComputerSetup







A picture of my "creative room"... more chamber ;-) I have attached.

But I have not tidied up.

After I had to give my "work/hobby room" to the children, I only had the chamber.

Here I made the prototypes for the ARMini(X), iMX6 and others.

A few older things can be found here... https://riscos.openpandora.org/Projekte/Projekte.html

The files for the PiTab here... https://riscos.openpandora.org/Projekte/PiTab/Index.html

All is just for fun.







