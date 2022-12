RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - RISCOSbits Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:15, 23/12/2022 | MyComputerSetup











In the attached image of RISCOSbits' experimental laboratory, there are at least 13 different computers that are capable of running RISC OS. Of which at least four haven't been discussed in public! There is also a nice selection of classic machines which are unlikely to run RISC OS....



It is not too late, if you would like to send in a picture of your RISC OS screen (maybe even with some as yet unreleased software to tease us). Full details are



