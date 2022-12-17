WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:7 reviewed





This month's edition is a slight variation with 2 'feature length' articles/reviews of commercial software as Bernard Boase looks at CLFiler and Andy Marks tries out DeskWatcher. Both go into great depth on features, pros (and cons) uses so you should be able to decide if either of these are for you.



That still leaves just enough space for the usual contact details and a lively feedback section. There is some great advice from Rob Sprowson and Steve Fryatt on Image conversion software.



There is also a really nice bonus Appendix, listing and comparing all the options and keyboard shortcuts available in CLFiler, RISC OS 5 (with and without Filer) and RISC OS Six.



WROCC members will have recently received their copies of the October newsletter (40:7) by email. You can also access it on the WROCC website.This month's edition is a slight variation with 2 'feature length' articles/reviews of commercial software as Bernard Boase looks at CLFiler and Andy Marks tries out DeskWatcher. Both go into great depth on features, pros (and cons) uses so you should be able to decide if either of these are for you.That still leaves just enough space for the usual contact details and a lively feedback section. There is some great advice from Rob Sprowson and Steve Fryatt on Image conversion software.There is also a really nice bonus Appendix, listing and comparing all the options and keyboard shortcuts available in CLFiler, RISC OS 5 (with and without Filer) and RISC OS Six.Find out more about WROCC here . Remember, your first year membership still costs less than one posh coffee down south...


