RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Ralf Westenfelder Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:55, 29/12/2022 | MyComputerSetup







This was the project of my diploma thesis anno 1995/1996 @ FH Ravensburg-Weingarten.



All work were done using

Archimedes 5000 with FPA,

RiscPC600 with StrongARM (overclocked) including PC card (AMD 133) for 2nd processor slot.

A5000 and RiscPC600 were connected via Ethernet network.



And software , i.a.

CadMust, RiscCAD Pro, Spice3f4, PSpice (Windows)

TechWriter Impression Publisher II, ArtWorks.



I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.







