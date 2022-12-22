log in | register | forums
RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Sprow

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:48, 22/12/2022 |
 
Over December, we will be sharing a view of our RISC OS screens as a sort of Advent Calendar. Sprow has given us a sneak preview behind the doors at Elesar towers....
 
Lots of work going into the new version of TextEase recently (hint: get your ideas in for consideration before the ship sails) which is, of course, developed on RISC OS natively. Fun fact that the sources comprise 259 'C' files and zero lines of assembler, which compile down to an 899k run image.
 
Naturally, CloudFS is running to exchange files with my other devices via pCloud, all on a speedy Titanium computer - the SATA connected solid state SSD really helps for disc intensive operations.
 
The disc image is kept pretty up to date with the nightly builds from RISC OS Open, so it already has the 'Hook' directories sitting ready for RISC OS 5.30, the latest disc based tools in !Internet, and the extensively used ChangeFSI which is the kitchen sink of bitmap graphics conversion.
 
I'm afraid the other exciting projects Elesar's working towards are all slightly obscured or just out of sight. More news in 2023.
 

 
