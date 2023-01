Iris browser - December 2022 update Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:53, 3/1/2023 | Reviews







I have included some screenshots below which show the functionality now available in Iris including Bookmarks, history, password, Incognito mode and even an Inspector. It handles nearly every page I threw at it and the RISC OS integration is really nice. It is slower than Safari on my top of the range Mac, but very usable on my Titanium.



RISC OS Developments have promised us a bit of a special South-West Show and hopefully might consider that an appropriate time for a general release...



























Over the Christmas holidays, RISC OS Develelopments gave us a present of a new Iris release (now 1.025). Like previous recent releases, this is a mix of bug fixes and making the application feel like a RISC OS application. It also now incldes the !IrisRAM utility to speed up the software.I have included some screenshots below which show the functionality now available in Iris including Bookmarks, history, password, Incognito mode and even an Inspector. It handles nearly every page I threw at it and the RISC OS integration is really nice. It is slower than Safari on my top of the range Mac, but very usable on my Titanium.RISC OS Developments have promised us a bit of a special South-West Show and hopefully might consider that an appropriate time for a general release... Log in to comment on this article