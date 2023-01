Rougol returns on Monday with RISC OS Developments Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:04, 13/1/2023 | News







This will definitely be a very hybrid call with both the speakers and the audience split between online and in person.



Richard Brown will the in the pub (with his Pinebook Pro if you are curious to see one). Andrew Rawnsley will be attending online.



Rougol in back for 2023 with the January meeting on monday night