January 2023 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
Amcog games has added 4 new levels to Scuba Hunter and 3 new levels to 3D Pingo games.
ROOL did an interview with The Register
Michael Grunditz has been experimenting with running RISC OS on Genode.
Another RISC OS 'fireside' chat took place on using Git.
New Youtube videos on Coding on RISC OS also covering Git on RISC OS Community channel.
Very interesting update on Status of RISC OS Pyromaniac
As of 21 Jan 2023, the daily build RISC OS roms are now able to 'see' the eMMc memory on the CM4. This unlocks lots of exciting possibilities...