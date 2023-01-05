log in | register | forums
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: PinBoard 2 updated
 

PinBoard 2 updated

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:09, 5/1/2023 |
 
PinBoard 2 has had several updates recently and looks like it will be released very soon. Recent releases have been about quashing bugs and fine tuning functionality.

If you have not come across it yet, PinBoard 2 is a free, drop-in replacement from RISC OS Developments for PinBoard (which you will see is now dormant in ROMMODULES). It is designed to be backwards compatable, while adding lots of new features. It is also written in C, so should be easier to maintain and develop.
 
Installing PinBoard 2 is simply a matter or updating your !Boot directory. PinBoard 2 adds a new Configuration tool and a new module. Quick reboot and you are up and running.
 
If you have not read our previous updates, PinBoard has much clearer pins and lots of enhanced or new functionality (like sticky notes, saving to desktop, etc). The best way to see this is to show you all the configuration options available!
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
