WROCC returns on Wednesday night with AGM Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:18, 31/1/2023 | News







This is a Zoom-only meeting with the one-off Zoom link being sent to members last week. So there will be no formal speakers, but lots of important things to talk about...



This meeting is for members only



WROCC website



WROCC's February talk is on wednesday night (back to its usual slot)..This is ameeting with the one-off Zoom link being sent to members last week. So there will be no formal speakers, but lots of important things to talk about...This meeting is for members Log in to comment on this article