WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:8 reviewed

WROCC members should have received their copies of the November newsletter (40:8) by email just before Christmas. You can also access current and past newsletters on the WROCC website The magazine is produced as an 8 page PDF file which can be read on RISC OS or any other system.This month's edition is a general mix of content. There is a report on Andrew Oystons's October talk about his retro gaming experiences. Chris Hughes has an update on his previous article on Internet and Phone changes and there are several small 'trivia' articles. There is an obituary for WROCC member John Arthur.As usual, all the usual contact information and dates for WROCC is included. If you are looking for a break from Christmas, it is an excellent read.Find out more about WROCC here


