log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Andrew McCarthy (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Gerph (News:5)
- ABug provide more interest...ss the time this Christmas (News:1)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - RISCOSbits (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Sprow (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:7 reviewed (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screens...aik Fischer (PineBook Pro) (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Detlef Froehlich (News:1)
- Informal RISC OS users 'fi... on Saturday 17th December (News:)
- WROCC December 2022 Meeting - Rob Sprowson (News:)
Related articles
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:7 reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop 12i1 reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:6
- Archive 26:1 reviewed
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:5
- Rougol October meeting - Pinebook Pro
- Impression User manual reviewed
- RISC OS Direct Videos -6. Programming with BBC BASIC
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:4
- Dual booting RISC OS on your Raspberry Pi
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:8 reviewed
 

WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:8 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:56, 28/12/2022 |
 
WROCC members should have received their copies of the November newsletter (40:8) by email just before Christmas. You can also access current and past newsletters on the WROCC website.

The magazine is produced as an 8 page PDF file which can be read on RISC OS or any other system.
 
This month's edition is a general mix of content. There is a report on Andrew Oystons's October talk about his retro gaming experiences. Chris Hughes has an update on his previous article on Internet and Phone changes and there are several small 'trivia' articles. There is an obituary for WROCC member John Arthur.
 
As usual, all the usual contact information and dates for WROCC is included. If you are looking for a break from Christmas, it is an excellent read.
 
Find out more about WROCC here.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:8 reviewed
  