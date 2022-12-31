  RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Norman Lawrence

Computer is a PineBook Pro laptop with wifi using a Huawei modem, thanks to Raik Fischer who advised me on what to do. I am using ROD TCPIP 703 Stack and PinBoard2, together with Cloverleaf Filer.
My main apps are Techwriter, Schema2/Fireworkz Pro and TeShow (TextEase family) for work based applications.
Screen bottom left shows Clover Leaf CLFiler and above that is a slide in TeShow, the background image was taken at Sheffield Park in East Sussex.. The other two are teaching aids that have been ported to RISC OS. Currently they are works in progress as I learn to use ToolBox.