log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Norman Lawrence (News:2)
- December 2022 News Summary (News:1)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Ralf Westenfelder (News:)
- WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:8 reviewed (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Andrew McCarthy (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screens...ik Fischer (creative room) (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Gerph (News:5)
- ABug provide more interest...ss the time this Christmas (News:1)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - RISCOSbits (News:)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Sprow (News:)
Related articles
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Ralf Westenfelder
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Raik Fischer (creative room)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - RISCOSbits
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Sprow
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Gerph
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Raik Fischer (PineBook Pro)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Detlef Froehlich
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Andrew McCarthy
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Raik Fischer (Titanium)
- RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Michael Grunditz
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Norman Lawrence
 

RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Norman Lawrence

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:48, 31/12/2022 |
 
Over December, we will be sharing a view of our RISC OS screens as a sort of Advent Calendar. Our last screenshot is from Norman Lawrence.
 
Computer is a PineBook Pro laptop with wifi using a Huawei modem, thanks to Raik Fischer who advised me on what to do. I am using ROD TCPIP 703 Stack and PinBoard2, together with Cloverleaf Filer.
 
My main apps are Techwriter, Schema2/Fireworkz Pro and TeShow (TextEase family) for work based applications.
 
Screen bottom left shows Clover Leaf CLFiler and above that is a slide in TeShow, the background image was taken at Sheffield Park in East Sussex.. The other two are teaching aids that have been ported to RISC OS. Currently they are works in progress as I learn to use ToolBox.
 

 
  RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Norman Lawrence
  robheaton (10:18 31/12/2022)
  Raik (11:17 31/12/2022)
 
Rob Heaton Message #125384, posted by robheaton at 10:18, 31/12/2022
Member
Posts: 75 		DigitalCD running on the PineBook Pro!
Does this mean that audio output is now working?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Raik Fischer Message #125385, posted by Raik at 11:17, 31/12/2022, in reply to message #125384
Member
Posts: 6 		Regulary sound wouldt be nice. IsocPlayer works with my Jabra headset but not with DigitalCD I mean.
Interesting for me is also the FEM viewer.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: RISC OS Users Xmas screenshots 2022 - Norman Lawrence
  