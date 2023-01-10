



RISCOSbits announces the Desktop Dock for RISC OS laptops Posted by Mark Stephens on 21:00, 10/1/2023







The Desktop dock allows you to quickly transform your laptop into a desktop based machine (bigger keyboard, ethernet, power, USB and screen).



It has been tested on the Pinebook, Pi-Top v2, and by a number of beta testers with a Pinebook Pro. The package includes:- Docking Station Dock to RISC OS laptop connection cable DVI to VGA Adapter UK Power Supply. RISC OS Instruction Manual



and offers the following ports:

x1 DVI Video Port (supports up to 2048 x 1152 resolution at 50Hz via included MDF),

x1 USB Type B port

x1 Ethernet 10/100 RJ45 port

x1 Mic (USB audio in)

x1 Speaker (USB audio out)

x4 USB 2.0 Ports for peripherals including 'Always On' ports for charging

x1 Universal Kensington Lock to secure your docking station



Software is included to control the dock and external monitor. There will be an updated version of the software (which will probably also see a price rise in the product). The launch price is £49



Full Details are on the website.



Aside from querying the non-risque name, it looks like a very impressive piece of kit and another reason to check out the South-West Show in person next month.



