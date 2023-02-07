  South-West Show returns this month

It is back at the Arnos Manor Hotel (centrally located in Bristol). If you are travelling as long way, it is usually possible to stay a night at the hotel (and generally find other RISC OS users in the bar/dinning room to chat with).
There will a selection of talks and a good selection of RISC OS stands. Attendees announced so far include:-
- R-Comp /RCI
- Orpheus Internet / GeneSys
- RISC OS Open Ltd (ROOL)
- RISC OS Developments
- John Norris (Bell ringing) & Tasty Treats
- Organizer
- Steve Fryatt
- Soft Rock Software
- AmCog Games
- RISC OS User Group Of London (ROUGOL)
- Southampton RISC OS User Group (SROUG)
- Chris Hall
- Rob Coleman - Acorn & BBC User Group
- Cameron Cawley
- Gareth Lock / DynaByte Software
There should be lots of new software and hardware to look out for and updates on existing projects. Why not find out about RISC OS 5.30, see the new PineBook Pro in action or test your skill on the latest Amcog game...
We will hopefully be there and run the usual Show report, but there is no substitute for actually being there in person!
Many thanks for Richard and Andrew for again organising the event.
Show Website