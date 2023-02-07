log in | register | forums
South-West Show returns this month

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:28, 7/2/2023 |
 
After a three year break (2020 seems a long time ago now), the South-West Show returns this month on Saturday 25th February, 2023. This is especially welcome after the cancellation of the 2022 London Show.

It is back at the Arnos Manor Hotel (centrally located in Bristol). If you are travelling as long way, it is usually possible to stay a night at the hotel (and generally find other RISC OS users in the bar/dinning room to chat with).
 
There will a selection of talks and a good selection of RISC OS stands. Attendees announced so far include:-The full list is on the website
 
There should be lots of new software and hardware to look out for and updates on existing projects. Why not find out about RISC OS 5.30, see the new PineBook Pro in action or test your skill on the latest Amcog game...
 
We will hopefully be there and run the usual Show report, but there is no substitute for actually being there in person!
 
Many thanks for Richard and Andrew for again organising the event.
 
Show Website
 
  arawnsley (11:32 7/2/2023)
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #125387, posted by arawnsley at 11:32, 7/2/2023
R-Comp chap
Posts: 579 		Other recently confirmed exhibitors include...

Paolo Zaino with a variety of projects including the new Launchpad and desktop enhancement project

Quincey Coleman / AMCS music system

RISCOSbits with a wide range of RISC OS...bits!
