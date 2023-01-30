log in | register | forums
WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:9 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 12:08, 30/1/2023 |
 
The latest copy of the monthly WROCC newsletter arrived in my inbox recently (and is also on the WROCC website).

The December issue is another 8 page PDF mini-magazine with club details and some in-depth articles.
  
There is an in depth look at Using PackMan to access software and access new releases. If you have not tried it, a whole treasure trove of free software and resources is waiting for you.... There is a review of the CJEmicros converter which lets older machines use PS/2 mice and keyboards. The timetable for the end of 3G on phones is explained and there is a nice tutorial on how to draw concentric circles in Draw.
 
This month also includes a summary of the September Club meeting and a report on the November club meeting.
 
Lastly there is a reminder that the AGM is this week on Zoom.
 
Find out more about WROCC here.
 
