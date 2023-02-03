log in | register | forums
WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:10 reviewed
 

WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:10 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:26, 3/2/2023
 
The latest copy of the monthly WROCC newsletter arrived very promptly this month(and is also on the WROCC website).

The January issue is the usual 8 page PDF mini-magazine with club details and some in-depth articles.
  
In this edition there is a Competition to create a new Logo for the club as part of the 40th Anniversary celebrations (where does the time go!). Closing date is 22nd April (date of the Wakefield show).
 
There is some interesting discussion on previous articles and a little routine to help with creating distribution lists with Messenger Pro.
 
There is an interesting piece on First Impressions of a New User, looking at RISC OS, and a nice tutorial on using the late Steve Drain's excellent AppUtils program. Peter Richmond also follows up his article on power consumption with some figures collected using a Power meter.
 
Find out more about WROCC here.
 
