March 2023 News Summary

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
KinoAMP 0.58 released
New, free Tappy Plane game from Jeron on PlingStore
Drag'n'Drop and Archive magazines both released new editions.
Update of 4teTools and PiTools which fixes LockScreen issues on some machines.
R-Comp also releases version 2.04 of their Network Printer drivers (with a special offer price of 15 pounds).
There is an online MUG talk on Saturday at 2pm with RISCOSbits (presumably the March date is the April fool).
There is another developer meet-up on Zoom on 1st of April at 7:30 pm so it is going to be a busy day!
Next week, Chris Hall is talking to WROCC about the CM4 module and FAST on Wednesday 5th April at 7.45pm
Chip Pioneer Gordon Moore has died
Wakefield Show next month!