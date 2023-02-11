log in | register | forums
Pick up Iris at the South West Show
 

Pick up Iris at the South West Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:43, 11/2/2023 |
 
As an extra incentive to encourage people to attend, RISC OS Developments are offering a free beta copy of the Iris web browser to anyone who attends!

In case you have been on another planet for the last few years, Iris is the webkit based Browser for RISC OS which works with all those pesky JavaScript heavy sites and also feels like a real RISC OS application....
 
The South-West Show happens in 2 weeks time and (in case you need more reasons to attend), the exhibitors list has also been updated.
 
Show website
 
  Pick up Iris at the South West Show
  Kevsoft (21:04 13/2/2023)
 
Kevin Wells Message #125388, posted by Kevsoft at 21:04, 13/2/2023
Member
Posts: 29 		Thats a good idea from ROD
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

