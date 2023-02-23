



Exciting releases for the South-West Show Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:39, 23/2/2023 | News







R-Comp has already offered a free copy of the Iris Browser to anyone who visits and also announced an updated version of PiTools, the release of the PineBook Pro (which can now drive an external monitor), and special offers (including extra bundled software and hardware) on their 4te2 Computers.



RISCOSbits have also been dropping a lot of hints on Twitter about having something FAST to show....



We are aware of several other items which are currently under an embargo so you will find out on saturday.



One thing we are pretty sure about is that you are going to be very disappointed when you read our Show report if you choose to skip the event...



