



RISC OS online Developer social meetup Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:51, 2/3/2023 | Programming



There is another RISC OS Developer meetup arranged for 4th March (this Saturday night) at 7:30 pm. The event is designed to be friendly and fun.



It's also an opportunity to find out what people find difficult about coding on RISC OS and how these might be addressed.



Some Git hub tutorials and coding videos were produced for the last event, and hopefully, we'll have some more.



So if you are a beginner or expert come and join in. It is free to attend and stay for as little or as long as you like.



The best way to get an invite is to send a DM to @armbytes on Twitter for the Zoom link.



