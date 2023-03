Tonight's Rougol meeting is another online ONLY zoom event - 'doors open' from 7:30pm.This month's speaker will be long-time RISC OS user and contributor Nemo. His current projects include a a reimplementation (and enhancement) of RISC OS Select's Image File Rendering (IFR) system which he will be explaining and updating us up about. So if you are interested in RISC OS developments, this is one not to miss!