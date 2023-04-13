Organiser updated to version 2.29d

I am especially excited that the Application now checks to see if it has loaded your diary and just opens this copy. Previous releases allowed you to open multiple copies with the same data file (which is potentially dangerous for over-writing). I mentioned this at the the Show and it was rapidly fixed! So if you are aware of any issues, let the developers know...
If you want to see the changes in the software, it is nicely documented and also showcases !StrongHelp. Just choose the Help option from the menu
and select Version History (there are lots of other goodies on that page as well)