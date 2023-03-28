log in | register | forums
WROCC logo competition
 

WROCC logo competition

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:56, 28/3/2023 |
 
Here's a reminder that WROCC are running a competition to design a new club logo for them as part of their 40th anniversary celebration. It is time for an upgrade!

The competition is open to anyone (you do not need to be a club member), and there is a 50 pound cash prize, plus a year's club membership and the adulation of the masses.
 
The club name needs to the logo but otherwise you have total creative freedom in your design.
 
The closing date is 22nd April and you can send your entry in any suitable format (Sprite, JPEG, GIF, PNG, Draw, Artworks) to logo2023@wrocc.org.uk
 
Club website and logo
 
