



WROCC logo competition Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:56, 28/3/2023







The competition is open to anyone (you do not need to be a club member), and there is a 50 pound cash prize, plus a year's club membership and the adulation of the masses.



The club name needs to the logo but otherwise you have total creative freedom in your design.



The closing date is 22nd April and you can send your entry in any suitable format (Sprite, JPEG, GIF, PNG, Draw, Artworks) to logo2023@wrocc.org.uk



Club website and logo



