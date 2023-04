Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?There is another Zoom developer meetup on Saturday, 3rd June, at 7:30 pmLots of very interesting youtube videos on RISC OS coding.Elesar updates CloudFS to much faster version 0.34New Iris release adding printing.Ben Finn talked to Rougol about the story of SibeliusPinBoard v 2.01 fixes some bugs Read our report on the Wakefield 2023 Show.Drag N Drop 12i3 released