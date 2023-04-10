



Wakefield Show 2023 previewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:04, 10/4/2023 | News







As last year, the Show is actually taking place in Bradford at last year's venue (The Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford). 'Complications' on booking accommodation aside, this worked really well last year as a venue and is straight-forward to reach.



The Show will follow the usual format with exhibitors and talks (a provisional program has already been



There is a full list of exhibitors, including all the 'old favourites' and several new names:- AMCOG Games Archive Magazine Charity Stall Chris Hall Chris Sawer Daniel Jameson (ABUG) Educraft Elesar Ltd North One Communications (organizer) Orpheus Internet / Gensys Dev. R-Comp / R- Comp Interactive Retro Hardware / Baildon Electronics Retro Software (Dave Moore) RISC OS Developments Ltd RISC OS Open Ltd RISCOSbits Sine Nomine Software Soft Rock Software Stader Softwareentwicklung GmbH Steve Fryatt Software Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club



There really is no substitute to being there and there will be lots of new hardware/software to try (and lots of interesting people to talk to...



Alan Robertson Message #125413, posted by nytrex at 12:05, 10/4/2023 Member

Posts: 78 Does anyone know if the Theatre presentations will be made video recorded and uploaded on YouTube at a later date? [ Log in to reply ]

