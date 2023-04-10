log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: Wakefield Show 2023 previewed
 

Wakefield Show 2023 previewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:04, 10/4/2023 |
 
The Wakefield show is now less than two weeks away and takes place on Saturday 22nd April (10.30am to 4.30pm)

As last year, the Show is actually taking place in Bradford at last year's venue (The Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford). 'Complications' on booking accommodation aside, this worked really well last year as a venue and is straight-forward to reach.
 
The Show will follow the usual format with exhibitors and talks (a provisional program has already been announced).
 
There is a full list of exhibitors, including all the 'old favourites' and several new names:-
  • AMCOG Games
  • Archive Magazine
  • Charity Stall
  • Chris Hall
  • Chris Sawer
  • Daniel Jameson (ABUG)
  • Educraft
  • Elesar Ltd
  • North One Communications (organizer)
  • Orpheus Internet / Gensys Dev.
  • R-Comp / R- Comp Interactive
  • Retro Hardware / Baildon Electronics
  • Retro Software (Dave Moore)
  • RISC OS Developments Ltd
  • RISC OS Open Ltd
  • RISCOSbits
  • Sine Nomine Software
  • Soft Rock Software
  • Stader Softwareentwicklung GmbH
  • Steve Fryatt Software
  • Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club

    There really is no substitute to being there and there will be lots of new hardware/software to try (and lots of interesting people to talk to...
     
      nytrex (12:05 10/4/2023)
     
    Alan Robertson Message #125413, posted by nytrex at 12:05, 10/4/2023
    Member
    Posts: 78         		Does anyone know if the Theatre presentations will be made video recorded and uploaded on YouTube at a later date?
      ^[ Log in to reply ]
     

