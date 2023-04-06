



WROCC April 2023 meeting - Chris Hall talks FAST







Speed has increased with newer PI machines, PineBook (and Pro), Compute Module 4 and drivers for NVMe.



Performance is also impacted by Screen resolution, acceleration for graphics or hardware. Chris had plotted this on a graph.







Titanium, CM4 and Pinebook Pro clear winners of performance but other factors like portability, screen size, machine size, etc.



CM4 module is currently sold out if you want to buy it standalone unless you are prepared to pay a premium on eBay.



CM4 deletes USB3 and adds PCIe support. RISC OS needs PCOe to be populated to run on RISC OS. Various PCIe boards offering NVMe, USB3 or SATA (no NVMe support yet for RISC OS).



FAST stands for 'Fast ADFS Storage Technology'. It is RISCOSbits CM4-based machine with SATA-aware ROM. Chris has one and also built his own case for his machine. There is also a lite version with SD card.



Impressions:- Marginally faster than Titanium (sometimes more) and greater screen resolution. Cheaper. Much faster than ARMX6. Bigger than Pi 4 Lots of bundled software

Overall Chris was very impressed with FAST as a RISC OS platform. He has published some notes on his



RISCOSbits



As usual, there was also the usual general conversation on many topics, including the Wakefield Show in less than 3 weeks!



Details on all meetings (and email address to ask for a Zoom link) can be found on the WROCC



markee174 (16:14 6/4/2023)

Posts: 25 A couple of very minor corrections.

Posts: 25 A couple of very minor corrections.



FAST stands for Fast Access to Storage Technology



I think when Chris was talking about a Lite version with SD card, he was referring to the Compute Module 4, not the FAST systems. There is a Lite version of the FAST machines that is available at shows, but all of the FAST systems have SD cards. It's currently much easier than using eMMC.



Posts: 113 Many thanks for clarifications. All errors and omissions are always mine.

work around here

Posts: 113 Many thanks for clarifications. All errors and omissions are always mine.



I think we all agreed they were fast! [ Log in to reply ]

