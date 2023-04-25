



Amcog Games 3D Turbo boost reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:12, 25/4/2023







The new addition for the South-West Show and Wakefield was a 3D car racing game. There is a selection of cars and tracks to try. You race along a track against another car and there are plenty of obstacles and challenges along the way.



As with previous games, it is written in BBC BASIC using the Amcog games platform, and can be played from keyboard or joystick. Also great fun to play!



You can buy the game directly from Amcog or on PlingStore for 11.99 pounds.



So if you are looking for some entertainment over the May bank holiday, why not take it out for a spin (and let us know how you get on).



