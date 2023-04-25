log in | register | forums
The Icon Bar: News and features: Amcog Games 3D Turbo boost reviewed
 

Amcog Games 3D Turbo boost reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:12, 25/4/2023 | ,
 
One of the (many) reasons to attend the RISC OS shows is to get to play the games on the Amcog stand and see them demoed by their author (who will usually give you some useful tips). Amcog have been creating quite a library of Computer games for RISC OS machines and the latest is a racing game.

The new addition for the South-West Show and Wakefield was a 3D car racing game. There is a selection of cars and tracks to try. You race along a track against another car and there are plenty of obstacles and challenges along the way.
 
As with previous games, it is written in BBC BASIC using the Amcog games platform, and can be played from keyboard or joystick. Also great fun to play!
 
You can buy the game directly from Amcog or on PlingStore for 11.99 pounds.
 
So if you are looking for some entertainment over the May bank holiday, why not take it out for a spin (and let us know how you get on).
 
Amcog Games website
 

 

 

 
