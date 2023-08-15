  ROOL updates DDE to release 31c

These releases are incremental updates but does boast the following nice, new features:-
- Syntax checking of the _Atomic keyword in C
- A new ObjAsm operator (:MDEF:) to query if a macro is defined
- Regenerated indexes for the Programmer's Reference Manual PDFs
- A number of bug fixes to the C compiler, Linker, and ObjAsm, DDT, and the interactive debugger
- Improvements to the shared makefiles
The DDE is a critical tool for RISC OS, so it is good to see regular incremental updates and improvements. It is also a way for ROOL to fund their activities. There are various upgrade options (depending on when you last purchased it).
Lastly, it is also worth mentioning that if you want to get into RISC OS development, there are several options on offer to help you from ROOL and others.
