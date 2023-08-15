log in | register | forums
ROOL updates DDE to release 31c

Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:43, 15/8/2023
 
ROOL has recently updated the DDE (which provides all the tools and documentation you need to write programs for RISC OS) with DDE31b and DDE31c.

These releases are incremental updates but does boast the following nice, new features:-
  • Syntax checking of the _Atomic keyword in C
  • A new ObjAsm operator (:MDEF:) to query if a macro is defined
  • Regenerated indexes for the Programmer's Reference Manual PDFs
  • A number of bug fixes to the C compiler, Linker, and ObjAsm, DDT, and the interactive debugger
  • Improvements to the shared makefiles
There is a nice page on the ROOL website, which summarises all the DDE releases and changes here.
 
The DDE is a critical tool for RISC OS, so it is good to see regular incremental updates and improvements. It is also a way for ROOL to fund their activities. There are various upgrade options (depending on when you last purchased it).
 
Lastly, it is also worth mentioning that if you want to get into RISC OS development, there are several options on offer to help you from ROOL and others.
 
Website page for DDE
 

 
  nytrex (14:44 15/8/2023)
  markee174 (16:41 15/8/2023)
 
Alan Robertson Message #125485, posted by nytrex at 14:44, 15/8/2023
Member
Posts: 83 		*fix* 'fund their activities'

Nice to see some journalistic attention towards the good work improving the RISC OS developer tools.

[Edited by nytrex at 14:45, 15/8/2023]

[Edited by nytrex at 14:46, 15/8/2023]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #125486, posted by markee174 at 16:41, 15/8/2023, in reply to message #125485
Does all the
work around here
Posts: 126
*fix* 'fund their activities'
Fixed. Thanks for spotting.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

