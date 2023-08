ROOL updates DDE to release 31c Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:43, 15/8/2023 | News, Software







These releases are incremental updates but does boast the following nice, new features:- Syntax checking of the _Atomic keyword in C

A new ObjAsm operator (:MDEF:) to query if a macro is defined

Regenerated indexes for the Programmer's Reference Manual PDFs

A number of bug fixes to the C compiler, Linker, and ObjAsm, DDT, and the interactive debugger

Improvements to the shared makefiles There is a nice page on the ROOL website, which summarises all the DDE releases and changes



The DDE is a critical tool for RISC OS, so it is good to see regular incremental updates and improvements. It is also a way for ROOL to fund their activities. There are various upgrade options (depending on when you last purchased it).



Lastly, it is also worth mentioning that if you want to get into RISC OS development, there are several options on offer to help you from ROOL and others.



markee174 (16:41 15/8/2023)

Alan Robertson Message #125485, posted by nytrex at 14:44, 15/8/2023 Member

Posts: 83 *fix* 'fund their activities'



Nice to see some journalistic attention towards the good work improving the RISC OS developer tools.



[Edited by nytrex at 14:45, 15/8/2023]



[Edited by nytrex at 14:46, 15/8/2023] [ Log in to reply ] Mark Stephens Message #125486, posted by markee174 at 16:41, 15/8/2023, in reply to message #125485 Does all the

work around here

Posts: 126 *fix* 'fund their activities' Fixed. Thanks for spotting. [ Log in to reply ]