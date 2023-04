Rougol April meeting will feature Ben Finn Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:20, 12/4/2023 | talk



only event (so you need to attend the Duke of Sussex) featuring Ben Finn, the Author of Sibelius.



He will be telling us all about his experiences co-authoring Sibelius, the history of the software, RISC OS and life in general. The RISC OS version of Sibelius will also be on show.



You can only attend in person (NO Zoom) this month.



Alan Robertson Message #125416, posted by nytrex at 10:39, 12/4/2023 Member

Posts: 79 Hopefully this will be recorded, as I believe it to be of significance to the RISC OS/Acorn market and should be preserved.



PS. Could someone ask about who owns the source code to the RISC OS versions and whether the security measures can be removed. [ Log in to reply ]