10:30 - 11:00: RISC OS Open - Future of RISC OS

11:30 - 12:00: Roland Leurs - MODE7 on the Acorn Electron

13:00 - 13:30: 0xC0DE - Demo's & games on the Acorn Electron

14:00 - 14:30: RISC OS Developments

Dutch RISC OS user group The Big Ben Club are hosting this year's Big Ben Club annual day on Saturday the 13th of May, in Koog aan de Zaan, The Netherlands.The presentation schedule is:Note that some presentations will be in Dutch.For more details, see the show website ( English Dutch ).