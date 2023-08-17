log in | register | forums
Organizer 2.30 reviewed
 

Organizer 2.30 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:04, 17/8/2023 |
 
A surprise of the Wakefield show was the release of a new version of Organizer (2.30), which fixes some bugs and adds a nice, new feature. This is a paid upgrade.

The new feature of this release is a new option to assign Diary entries to a colour-coded Event option. This allows you to assign events to a named category.
 

 
Previously you could do something similar by manually choosing colours (I use green for personal, blue for work and red for TIB articles) but this was not ideal. Now I can assign to an event.
 

 
At the moment this feature is quite limited. I cannot find a way to edit the list of Events in Organizer. This list is present in a text file called Events inside Organizer but editing it caused my copy of Organizer to declare it was corrupt (so do not edit it).
 
Potentially this could lead to some really neat features if users could sort on category (ie only show or export work-related events). So I am quite excited by this feature!
 
I have always found the developers very responsive, so let them know what you think of this new feature and your ideas on how it could be futher developed.
 
Organizer website
 
