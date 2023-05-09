



WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:11 reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:10, 9/5/2023 | Reviews







It is the usual 8 page PDF mini-magazine with club details and some in-depth articles.



In this edition there is a full report of Sprow's December talk (this one with his Elesar hat on). If you missed it, there is a link to the youtube recording. Richard Ashberry shows us how to Create a Tessellation with some sample BBC BASIC code. There is also a roundup of useful software updates which you might have missed (and website links for all the downloads).



There is also a nice explanation of the WROCC awards scheme to encourage contributions to the magazine. There are cash prizes given every February for the last year and it is open to members and non-members.



As usual, there is also dates for your diary and WROCC contact details.



You can find out more about WROCC



The latest copy of the monthly WROCC newsletter (February) arrived last week (and is also on the WROCC website ).It is the usual 8 page PDF mini-magazine with club details and some in-depth articles.In this edition there is a full report of Sprow's December talk (this one with his Elesar hat on). If you missed it, there is a link to the youtube recording. Richard Ashberry shows us how to Create a Tessellation with some sample BBC BASIC code. There is also a roundup of useful software updates which you might have missed (and website links for all the downloads).There is also a nice explanation of the WROCC awards scheme to encourage contributions to the magazine. There are cash prizes given every February for the last year and it is open to members and non-members.As usual, there is also dates for your diary and WROCC contact details.You can find out more about WROCC here Log in to comment on this article

