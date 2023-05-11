log in | register | forums
WROCC Newsletter Volume 40:12 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:00, 11/5/2023 |
 
The WROCC team have been very busy catching up as hot on the heels of the delayed February issue the March edition arrives.

This is the end of year, so the main article is a report on the AGM. Two big decisions taken worth flagging are that membership fees have actually been reduced (name something else which went down in price this year!) to 7.50 and monthly meetings will be on Zoom only. The West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club will no longer see any meetings take place in person. The membership is now much more spread out (one of your proud Kent members here!) so this makes sense. WROCC is celebrating its 40th anniversary and adapting for the next 40 years....
 
There was still room for some articles on hardware with a review of the PineBook Pro, Chris Hall explored the possibilities of the Compute 4 model and a mini-review of another Mouse converter to allow USB mice to work on Acorn 32-bit machines. There was also a round-up of new software releases.
 
The April edition is already 'in the post' so we should be unto date going forwards.
 
You can find out more about WROCC here.
 
Log in to comment on this article

