Archimedes Live at ROUGOL May meeting Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:17, 12/5/2023 | News







Rougol is back to a hybrid meeting this month (so you can attend in person or on Zoom). This month's speaker (who will be in the pub) is Paul Stone.Paul has been bringing Archimedes emulation to the browser by getting Arculator to run in a web browser by compiling it to Web Assembly so that anyone could run Archimedes games andapps just by following a link. You can try it yourself here For the full story, you will need to attend or tune in on Monday at 7.45pm