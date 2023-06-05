



Using RISC OS with Macs Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:43, 5/6/2023 | News







As it is my talk, I can give you the scoop the that it is all about running RISC OS with Macs. We will look at lots of topics including, Emulation, VNC, file sharing, issues you will encounter (3-button mouse anyone) and discuss past, present and future. We are going to look at the good, the bad and the ugly.



I think it will be of anyone with an interest in RISC OS and/or Macs and I hope you will join me for it.



Details of all meeting are on the WROCC



