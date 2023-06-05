log in | register | forums
Using RISC OS with Macs

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:43, 5/6/2023 |
 
The June WROCC talk is on Wednesday 7th June at 7:45pm. As it is on Zoom, you don't even need to be in Wakefield to attend (I usually tune in from Kent). If you can't attend it, there is usually a Zoom recording to catch-up on afterwards.

As it is my talk, I can give you the scoop the that it is all about running RISC OS with Macs. We will look at lots of topics including, Emulation, VNC, file sharing, issues you will encounter (3-button mouse anyone) and discuss past, present and future. We are going to look at the good, the bad and the ugly.
 
I think it will be of anyone with an interest in RISC OS and/or Macs and I hope you will join me for it.
 
Details of all meeting are on the WROCC website
 
The Icon Bar: News and features: Using RISC OS with Macs
  