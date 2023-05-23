



Drag'n'Drop 12i3 edition reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 05:42, 23/5/2023











The news section has lots of useful links. Given one of the 'items', I suspect the original target publication date was the start of April.



In this edition, there is an in-depth review of 3D Turbo Boost from AmCog games. The reviewer clearly had a great time testing the game, especially being able to drive in an indestructible car. A second article goes behind the scenes and explains the ideas behind the game and how it works.



There is a graphics article explaining what Einstein tiles are (and the Maths behind them).



Each edition usually has a selection of programs. This time there is a useful little utility called 'Draw to Jpegs' which converts a directory of Draw files into JPEG images. We also have a BBC Basic game called 'Leaky Roof' and a Tesellation editor for 8 bit machines. As usual the code is featured and explained. You can also buy the programs already typed in.



The series on the Icon Bar (which I now know from the article is a Window with no furniture) now shows us how to create our own funky custom Icon Bar at the bottom.



Finally, our Oz columnist has been playing with GPIO pins from BBC Basic.



The next edition is due out at the start of August. I can't wait!



website



markee174 (15:17 23/5/2023)

Chris Hall Message #125447, posted by svrsig at 09:18, 23/5/2023 Member

Chris Hall
Posts: 37 I have a utility that will convert a directory of Impression files (or Draw files) into a directory of PDFs. It was written up in Impression Newsletter No. 2 at http://www.svrsig.org/News2.pdf

work around here

Mark Stephens
Posts: 118 Very nice!


