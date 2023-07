Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?New Iris release at the end of May added landscape printing.New 12 mins to 9 game from Robert Hampton (lots of other interesting software on his site as well). TrainTimes now at version 2.0Updated and new games from Jeroen Vermeulen Archive Magazine, Volume 26 Issue 3 (May/June 2023) has been sent out to subscribers and reviewed WROCC's fund-raising for charity mentioned in local paper There is another update for the DDE.