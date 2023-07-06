



CLFiler 1.35 reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:43, 6/7/2023







CLFIler is supplied as a zip which contains the actual program, a copy of !Boot to merge with yours and some additional software (FFmpeg and ImageMagick) which extends CLFiler. There is a detailed readme telling you how to install the software.







The software installs itself on the left of the Icon Bar and has a large selection of configuration options.







When you run CLFiler you wil be presented with a new Filer window with a lot of new options. Note the file sizes bottom left.











The most obvious enhancement offered by CLFIler is the rather nice tree view structure of the directories.



The actual filer display has a large number of options., incuding some nice ones to show file size.







The thumbnails option will display any images as thumbnails.







The search performs a realtime search - again lots of parameters to control.







Settings are remembered between sessions, so if you quit and reload, it will remember your settings.



Overall I thought CLFiler is a really useful addition to RISC OS. If you want a more powerful Filer which offers more features, it is definitely trying the demo version.



Cloverleaf website



Rob Kendrick Message #125463, posted by nunfetishist at 10:25, 6/7/2023

Today's phish is trout a la creme. Today's phish is trout a la creme.

Michael Stubbs arenaman 18:21, 6/7/2023, in reply to message #125463

It doesn't look very RISC OSsy.

Posts: 110 It doesn't look very RISC OSsy. [ Log in to reply ] Richard Walker Message #125466, posted by richw at 18:52, 6/7/2023, in reply to message #125465 Member

Posts: 58 I have never tried it, but those screenshots are quite impressive. The Filer is pretty limiting these days. There is no denying that things like info bars, previews, re-sizing of icons, tree views and so on are very useful. Fair play to all those involved. [ Log in to reply ]

