AmCoG Games A-maz-ing reviewed

The graphics are billed as 2.5D graphics - you get a side view with some nice animations (I wish I could move my legs as fast as my avatar) and plenty or noice/sound effects. A nice features is the option to turn up/down the sound. The game can be played from the keyboard (you can redefine the keys to suit) or joystick and you can pick any of the 8 levels to start. Different levels have different objectives.



It should run on any RISC OS machines - I tested it on my Pi400 and it was very smooth and playable. As usual, I was the limiting factor! If you want to take the game apart, the BBC BASIC code is easily accessed.



I am not sure I totally bought into the plot pre-amble but its great fun to play with plenty of challenges to keep you busy. As usual the game is 9.99pounds and you can get it from Plingstore.



There is also a nice YouTube video to give you a flavour of the game.







