MUG and Coding on RISC OS meetups this saturday
 

MUG and Coding on RISC OS meetups this saturday

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:43, 2/6/2023 |
 
This weekend, you have not just one, but two RISC OS related events to attend!

The RISC OS Midland User Group (MUG) will be running their monthly meeting as an in-person event. The topic this time is how to keep you and your data safer when using RISC OS. They will also be finalising plans for their July MUG Mega meeting. This will be a Zoom global mega meeting for anyone with lots of talks in virtual rooms. It runs 11am - 4pm on Saturday 1st July.
 
On saturday night at 7:30pm , there will be the third Coding on RISC OS meetup. This is an informal Zoom event. You can read more details on our previous report. Anyone is welcome and you can stay as long or as little as you like. It is the first time I am have been able to attend so really looking forward to being there.
 
