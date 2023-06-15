



New RISC OS coding tutorials on Youtube Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:23, 15/6/2023 | News



One of the exciting outcomes of the the RISC OS coding meetings has been the production of some really top quality youtube videos showing you how to code in RISC OS.



These tutorials an are very short and easy to follow. They show you how to use the RISC OS DDE, standard coding tools, how to write code. I have always found the DDE a bit intimidating but these videos do make it very easy and obvious. In this 8 minute video, Rob Sprowson shows you to setup DDE (he starts with the unzipping DDE) and will have you writing a very simple C program in a couple of minutes. He also slips in some great tips on coding C and accessing RISC OS.



If you have always wanted to get into RISC OS coding but been put off by the complexity or not knowing where to start, you are less than 8 minutes away from running your own compiled C program on RISC OS...







