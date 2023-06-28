log in
register
forums
Article archives
The Icon Bar
News and features
: Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting
Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 07:52, 28/6/2023 |
News
Quick reminder (as if you need it) that the MUG Mega meeting is on Saturday.
This online event runs 11am - 4pm on Zoomand features lots of online talks, expert sessions and chances to just meet-up.
All the details you need are
here
.
Philip52
(13:01 28/6/2023)
Philip Green
Message #125456, posted by
Philip52
at 13:01, 28/6/2023
Member
Posts: 11
Dear Midland User Group, your site's homepage says:
Saturday 3rd June 2023
But, of course, that isn't referring to the mega meet.
[Edited by
Philip52
at 13:03, 28/6/2023]
The Icon Bar
News and features
: Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting
