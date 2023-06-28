log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting (News:1)
- Archive 26:3 reviewed (News:)
- Jeroen Vermeulen free games collection updated (News:2)
- WROCC June Newsletter Volume 41:3 reviewed (News:)
- Rougol June meeting in an informal chat (News:)
- New RISC OS coding tutorials on Youtube (News:2)
- AmCoG Games A-maz-ing reviewed (News:)
- WROCC June 2023 meeting - RISC OS and Macs (News:)
- Using RISC OS with Macs (News:3)
- MUG and Coding on RISC OS meetups this saturday (News:)
Related articles
- Jeroen Vermeulen free games collection updated
- New RISC OS coding tutorials on Youtube
- Using RISC OS with Macs
- MUG and Coding on RISC OS meetups this saturday
- May 2023 News Summary
- Archimedes Live at ROUGOL May meeting
- Elesar updates CloudFS to 0.34
- April 2023 News Summary
- Wakefield 2023 Show Report
- Wakefield 2023 Show talks
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting
 

Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:52, 28/6/2023 |
 
Quick reminder (as if you need it) that the MUG Mega meeting is on Saturday.

This online event runs 11am - 4pm on Zoomand features lots of online talks, expert sessions and chances to just meet-up.
 
All the details you need are here.
 

 
  Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting
  Philip52 (13:01 28/6/2023)
 
Philip Green Message #125456, posted by Philip52 at 13:01, 28/6/2023
Member
Posts: 11 		Dear Midland User Group, your site's homepage says:
Saturday 3rd June 2023

But, of course, that isn't referring to the mega meet.


[Edited by Philip52 at 13:03, 28/6/2023]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Saturday is the MUG Mega meeting
  