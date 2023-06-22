



WROCC June Newsletter Volume 41:3 reviewed







The June edition of the WROCC Newsletter was sent out to all club members last week (so back on schedule).The magazine is back up to 12 pages of varied articles written by club members. As a PDF file you can read it on any Computer, tablet or phone.The first article is a clear tutorial on getting to grips with LanMan98 and Windows. It covers the Windows side in great detail and how to get permissions right.There is a nice introductory article on the recent Developer Fireside chats. These have produced some really interesting tutorial videos and links are included.The results of the Logo competition and the new club logo are revealed. Definitely good to see the cog replacing the Acorn.There is a detailed review of the Compute Module 4 bases FAST machines from RISCOSbits. This includes lots of pictures so you can see both the outside and inside of the system,The regular, free software roundup column looks at the latest releases AppBasic, SatNav, Partition Manager along with the download links for you.As always, you can find out more about WROCC here . As well as the monthly newsletters, there is a monthly talk on Zoom. So if you are interested in RISC OS, being a member is a no-brainer, even if you live 300 miles from Wakefield... Log in to comment on this article

